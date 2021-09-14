-
The head of Michigan’s office of mobility says he wants to attract more investment in mobility production and technology.Governor Gretchen Whitmer…
You and four other passengers can now ride autonomous shuttles for free in downtown Grand Rapids. The one-year pilot program officially launched Friday.…
A self-driving car company is creating up to 400 jobs in Southeast Michigan. Waymo, a car technology company based in California, projects to spend $13.6…
One of the nation's biggest testing grounds for self-driving cars held its grand opening Wednesday.The American Center for Mobility near Ypsilanti puts…
As Michigan moves forward in the so-called “race to mobility,” there are still some details it needs to work out. The second annual report from Michigan’s…
The inevitable has happened. On Sunday, a self-driving car operated by Uber in Tempe, Arizona, struck and killed a woman as she walked her bike across an…
General Motors announced last Thursday that it would spend $100 million to begin making production versions of its self-driving electric Chevy Bolt sedans…
If you grew up in Michigan, you've probably got a pretty fair idea how the auto business works, including the basic fact that the vehicles rolling off…
Will General Motors and Ford be able to rise to the challenge of self-driving cars? Detroit News business columnist Daniel Howes isn't sure. “We haven’t…
The U.S. House will vote on bills after Labor Day that would let automakers test self-driving cars in every state, replacing the current state-by-state…