A U.S. House Committee will be taking up the National Defense Authorization Act. An environmental group is hoping it includes funding and deadlines for…
Macomb County’s Selfridge Air National Guard base has lost its bid to house a fleet of next-generation warplanes.Selfridge was one of five U.S. bases…
The Michigan National Guard is deploying 24 guardsmen and three helicopters — two CH-47 Chinooks, and one UH-72 Lakota — to Texas on Thursday to assist…
A training exercise at a military base northeast of Detroit could include sirens, loudspeakers, and simulated gunfire.Officials at Selfridge Air National…
Michigan’s strong history in the defense sector dates back to Rosie the Riveter in World War II.The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC)…
Michigan Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters signed onto letters Monday to try to stop federal cuts that would hurt the state.Both senators signed…
Michigan Senator Carl Levin says a new military spending bill could bring some big wins for the state’s defense sector.Levin, a Democrat and Chair of the…
If Congress has its way, it looks like the country’s fleet of A-10 warplanes will keep on flying for at least for another year.The Obama Administration…
Earlier this week, U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel unveiled his latest budget proposal. And it is clear that as the drawdown in Iraq and Afghanistan…
Michigan may stand to gain and lose in the proposed U.S. Department of Defense budget plans.The budget plan Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel laid out…