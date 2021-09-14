-
A bill is being considered by the Michigan Senate that would lower the minimum wage for young adults.Senate Bill 250 would allow people under 20 to be…
-
The Republican-led Michigan Senate has voted to make it a crime to coerce a woman to have an abortion against her will.The legislation would prohibit…
-
A new bill in the state Legislature aims to make school supplies more affordable.The legislation would give taxpayers a credit of up to $1,000 for…
-
State lawmakers are waist-deep in the big budget process. The mission is to iron out the differences in what the governor wants and what the House and…
-
Keeping an eye on the money in politics, Michigan’s U.S. Representatives have filed their first quarter contributions to the Federal Election Commission…
-
Should the Michigan Department of Natural Resources have the power to set aside an area of land specifically to maintain biological diversity?It means…
-
Former Congressman Pete Hoekstra thanked his supporters in West Michigan before conceding defeat in the U.S. Senate race Tuesday night. The race between…
-
Historically, Republicans haven’t fared particularly well in Michigan Senate races. They’ve lost 10 out of 11 races in the last 40…
-
Subsidies for ethanol are being put to the test again in the Senate as budget cutters try to demonstrate a growing appetite in Congress to end special…
-
Terri Lynn Land, Michigan's former Secretary of State, has decided she will not run for the U.S. Senate in 2012. Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow is up…