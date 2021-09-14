-
Today on Stateside, we talk to an elder care researcher about the mental and physical health challenges seniors face during the pandemic. Also, Flint poet…
If most people over the age of 65 will need long-term care, what will that look like, and will they be able to afford it? That’s what State Representative…
Detroit might not be ready for the wave of baby boomers who are aging. The oldest baby boomers are now 71. The youngest are 53. Right now in Detroit, many…
A Michigan State University researcher is looking at whether home Wi-Fi systems can be used to help the elderly while protecting their privacy.The…
This weekend, AARP officials plan to sit down with older Flint residents to see how the city’s drinking water crisis affects them.Flint’s water system has…
Senior citizens who fall victim to elder abuse now have a Michigan shelter just for them.Jewish Senior Life of Metro Detroit is opening an “Elder Abuse…
We originally aired this story on Valentine's Day, 2012.It packs a lot into three minutes: young love, religious intolerance, small town bigotry, and the…
As the years roll on and you move through middle age into senior citizen status, it can feel as though the world is racing past you, leaving you in its…
Keeping elderly Michiganders mobile is the subject of a conference this week in Detroit.Kimberly Lariviere is one of the organizers of the conference. She…
New research from the University of Michigan may show a way to help older people recover their independence after suffering a serious injury.It’s…