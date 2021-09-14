September 11th

-
Stateside: Muslim surveillance post 9-11; telling Arab American stories; domestic violence gun deathToday on Stateside, we look at a young woman’s death that casts light on a patchwork system of laws covering guns and restraining orders. We also discuss…
-
Everybody lost something on September 11, 2001, and some lost more than others.Thousands of lives were stolen — and families changed — in the terrorist…
-
Today on Stateside, we’ll talk about what’s changed for survivors and law enforcement after the years long effort to process thousands of backlogged rape…
-
Some who witnessed the attacks on the World Trade Center are still suffering from PTSD and depression from the trauma. Help and treatment are available through a special federal program.
-
The state of Michigan owns public parks, roads, buildings, and even some historic artifacts. Among those artifacts are the original architectural drawings…
-
The events of September 11, 2001 were remembered Wednesday morning at a ceremony at Eastern Michigan University. Like the many others taking place across…
-
Everyone over a certain age remembers where they were when the Twin Towers fell 16 years ago. But George Franklin also remembers a different day.“I have…
-
Most of us remember where we were when the twin towers came down in the 9-11 terrorist attacks. The buildings, once a towering representation of New…
-
Police chiefs in Michigan are concerned that changes coming to the way the U.S. manages its broadcast spectrum may negatively affect their radio…