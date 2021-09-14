Series & Documentaries

-
In 1973, a plant owned by Velsicol Chemical made a mistake and shipped a toxic flame retardant chemical to a livestock feed plant. The chemical is called…
-
A special report looking at the progress, struggles, and failures in Detroit during the city’s first year out of bankruptcy:An investigative reporter…
-
What would you do if your tap water turned brown? If it gave your children a rash every time they took a bath? Or worse, what if it made them sick? Listen…
-
The United States military is currently involved in the longest period of sustained, armed conflict in our nation’s history.Yet only around 0.5% of the…
-
You've heard it before: "Thank you for your service." Maybe you've even said it.Veterans hear it a lot. And what we've heard from talking with veterans…
-
It's rarely easy making the transition from the military to a career in the civilian world.Jamie Hamming knows that. She was an Army combat medic between…
-
The Motor City Blight Busters are developing Veteran's Village Center, which provides housing for veterans and the opportunity to work with their…
-
The Next IdeaI am a veteran of two wars – one in Iraq, the other in Afghanistan. Joining the military has been the best decision of my life. But if you…
-
The model for Team Red, White, and Blue is simple. Give veterans and civilians the chance to run together in a relaxed environment and let conversations…
-
Especially in the early years of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, soldiers burned their waste in big, open-air pits. They burned everything from tires,…