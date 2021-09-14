-
A federal appeals court has dismissed a motion seeking to undo a ruling in a literacy lawsuit from Detroit.All 16 judges of the U.S. Court of Appeals for…
-
Michigan State University attorneys are asking a federal judge to dismiss dozens of lawsuits filed by people who say they're victims of sexual abuse by…
-
Flint's mayor says city employees are focused first and foremost on replacing lead water pipes but are also working to provide status reports required…
-
Plaintiffs in a lawsuit claim the city of Flint is not abiding by the terms of an agreement that opened the door to nearly $100 million in funding for the…
-
Flint City Council is defying state and federal government officials, as well as the city’s mayor, and is putting off a vote on a drinking water contract…
-
Flint residents just got a big proposed settlement from the city and the state over the water crisis. A settlement was announced late last week, but more…