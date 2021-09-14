-
The Michigan Public Service Commission will hold an inquest of regulated utility companies in the wake of August storms that resulted in widespread…
Wind damage from storms Tuesday afternoon and evening have left tens of thousands of Michiganders without electricity Wednesday morning.As of 6 a.m.…
Both DTE-Energy and Consumers Energy say it will be the end of the weekend before everyone’s power is restored.“We've restored well over 230,000 customers…
DTE Energy and Consumers Energy are both working to get power back on for about 400,000 people.DTE reports it has about 89% of power restored, but more…
The city of Milan is cleaning up after getting hit by storms Wednesday night.“The mayor has declared a state of emergency. We've got trees down, power…
At least 60 homes and businesses are damaged after two tornadoes swept through mid-Michigan Thursday night.No injuries have been reported. The tornadoes…
Tens of thousands of people in northern Lower Michigan are still waiting to get their electricity turned back on.Severe storms Tuesday night into…
Thunderstorms packing winds exceeding 60 mph caused damage across Michigan, knocking out power to tens of thousands of customers.Trees and power lines…
Any time there’s a heat wave, or a drought or a big flood, scientists like Noah Diffenbaugh get a lot of calls.“We are as scientists being asked whether…
MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (AP) - Storms carrying strong winds and rain have pounced on Michigan, cutting power in some areas, snapping trees and knocking over…