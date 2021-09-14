-
Apparently, people are using a lot more personal wipes and baby wipes during the pandemic. Then, they’re flushing them down the toilet. Officials in…
Michigan has an infrastructure problem with raw sewage getting into streams and rivers. In the State of Michigan’s next fiscal year, there's about $500…
Macomb County’s Public Works Commissioner wants the public to be aware of a growing problem menacing municipal sewer systems: flushable wipes.Candice…
Detroit is trying to prevent street flooding by regularly cleaning the sewer grates and catch basins on the side of the road.The city announced the new…
Macomb County will inspect the entire pipe system surrounding a collapsed sewer line that turned into a massive sinkhole Christmas Eve.The inspection will…
Governor Rick Snyder will deliver his seventh State of the State address tonight. My guess is that not many people will watch or listen; with this speech,…
Officials say it will take several months to repair a sinkhole in a suburban Detroit neighborhood. The sinkhole forced home evacuations and closed…
If you live in southeast Michigan, you’ve probably seen ads like this on your TV lately:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NGhuX87lIdYAnd this…
The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department is about to process an “unprecedented” number of claims, although it’s uncertain what claimants can expect to…
A new report from the Environmental Protection Agency says communities in the eight Great Lakes states will need close to $80 billion to update and…