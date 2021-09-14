-
Deciding who should be allowed to use what bathroom has consumed a lot of attention across the country, and certainly here in Michigan.With all the…
There’s new research out of the University of Michigan that suggests that being sexually frustrated can shorten lifespans. The lifespans of male fruit…
Some representatives in Lansing hope to classify sex between school employees and students, even if the student is 18 or older, as a criminal act.The…
Consider this. We’ve still got more than a week left of March, and it looks like April and feels like August. Yesterday it was eighty-six in Ann Arbor,…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Senate has approved legislation aimed at expanding prohibitions against sex between school employees and students.The…