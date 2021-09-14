-
The visiting priests arrived discreetly, day and night.Stripped of their collars and cassocks, they went unnoticed in this tiny Midwestern town as they…
-
Michigan’s attorney general wants to use the state’s share of a national bank fraud settlement to investigate sexual abuse allegations against Catholic…
-
Today on Stateside, the priest in charge of processing cases of sexual abuse by clergy in the Detroit diocese responds to state Attorney General Dana…
-
Katie Payne lives in California now. She and her sister, Maureen Payne Baum, grew up in the Detroit area.Their mom still lives there. And a few months…
-
The former archbishop of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis is coming to Battle Creek.John Nienstedt resigned from the Twin Cities archdiocese…
-
A Michigan Court of Appeals ruling this week is being criticized by a national group that campaigns against sexual abuse by priests. The court ruled that…