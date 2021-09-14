-
The state of Michigan will no longer be able to enforce key parts of its Sex Offender Registry Act, unless state legislators write a new law by this…
-
Lawyers will make their case in front of a federal judge on Wednesday over what to do about the state’s sex offender registry.The Sixth Circuit Court of…
-
The U.S. Supreme Court opened its new term yesterday, and one of its first actions has direct repercussions in Michigan.The court decided it would not…
-
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan has rejected Michigan's request to put a hold on a lower court decision about the state's sex offender registry law…
-
When I was three years old, a little girl in my neighborhood was snatched off the street, raped and murdered. Her body was found a week later in a garbage…
-
DETROIT (AP) - The Michigan Supreme Court has agreed to look at the case of a man who's on the sex offender list for life, although his conviction was…
-
Zach Anderson has been removed from Michigan's sex offender registry.Anderson is the Indiana man who had consensual sex at age 19 with a Michigan teen he…
-
Zachary Anderson will get a new sentence.The 19-year-old’s case has stirred national debate, after the Indiana teen was sentenced to 90 days in jail, five…
-
UPDATE: Judge Wiley has taken Anderson's request for resentencing under advisement, according to Anderson's lawyer, Scott Grabel. He is expected to issue…
-
There are some 37,000 names listed in the Michigan Public Sex Offender Registry.According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children,…