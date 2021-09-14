-
The state of Michigan will no longer be able to enforce key parts of its Sex Offender Registry Act, unless state legislators write a new law by this…
-
Lawyers will make their case in front of a federal judge on Wednesday over what to do about the state’s sex offender registry.The Sixth Circuit Court of…
-
Today on Stateside, we talk to Republican state House Speaker Lee Chatfield about the ongoing negotiations between Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the…
-
Courts deemed Michigan’s sex offender registry unconstitutional. Two years later, nothing’s changed.The American Civil Liberties Union is challenging the state of Michigan over its handling of the state's sex offender registry. In 2016, the 6th Circuit…
-
The U.S. Supreme Court opened its new term yesterday, and one of its first actions has direct repercussions in Michigan.The court decided it would not…
-
There’s nothing I can say about the tragedy in Las Vegas, except this: some version of that will happen in Michigan, probably sooner rather than later.The…
-
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan has rejected Michigan's request to put a hold on a lower court decision about the state's sex offender registry law…
-
The sex offender registry is a popular tool. A lot of folks keep tabs on people moving into their neighborhood, just in case. It makes people feel safer.…
-
Michigan cannot apply changes to the state’s sex offender registry law retroactively. That ruling came today from a federal appeals court. But the court…
-
DETROIT (AP) - The Michigan Supreme Court has agreed to look at the case of a man who's on the sex offender list for life, although his conviction was…