sexually transmitted disease

-
State health department officials are urging sexually active Michiganders to get tested regularly for a wide variety of sexually transmitted…
-
State health officials are urging Michiganders to be tested for several sexually transmitted diseases.Until recently, Michigan has seen a slow decline in…
-
Rates of sexually transmitted diseases are on the rise, but many doctors aren't aware of one of the most effective tools for fighting these infections.…
-
According the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), the number of reported cases of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) in the state…
-
The number of people diagnosed with chlamydia rose 6.4% in Michigan from 2014 to 2015. In all, there were 47,702 cases of chlamydia last year.Gonorrhea…