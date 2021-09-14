-
The city of Flint is looking at setting up a witness protection program to encourage city residents to come forward with information on violent…
-
Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley has declared a state of emergency in the city due to gun violence. According to the mayor, there have been 158 non-lethal…
-
Flint continues to make progress in reducing lead in its drinking water.In 2016, tests showed Flint’s drinking water contained high levels of lead…
-
One of Michigan’s largest cities currently does not have a contract with a business to pick up its garbage.Flint’s garbage pickup contract expired on June…
-
On Monday, the Flint City Council will once again try to pass a city budget.But there’s little hope the divided council will be able to reach an…
-
Flint's residents, many of whom experienced serious medical problems, including a lethal outbreak of Legionnaire’s Disease, may be able to take part in a…
-
Flint’s mayor is decrying a Saturday night “pop-up party” that drew hundreds of people and ended with six wounded by gunfire.Police had broken up two…
-
The city of Flint is looking at ways to get illegal guns off the streets, either by seizing them or buying them.Flint officials say the city has seen a…
-
Starting Thursday, the city of Flint is imposing a curfew to try to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Two weeks ago, Flint was untouched by the…
-
Flint mayor Sheldon Neeley admits his new budget proposal is “not perfect.”Neeley presented his $55.6 million budget proposal to the city council on…