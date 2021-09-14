-
Researchers from Virginia Tech announced the results of their fourth round of water testing in Flint today.The tests show that lead levels continue to…
-
Flint residents are being urged to cooperate with an investigation into disease outbreak that may or may not be connected to the city’s water crisis.Since…
-
State health officials have asked for help from the Centers for Disease Control to investigate shigella outbreaks in Saginaw and Genesee Counties.Shigella…
-
An outbreak of a gastrointestinal illness is easing in Genesee and Saginaw Counties.Many of the dozens of cases of Shigella occurred in Flint, but peaked…