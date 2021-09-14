-
For 13 years, Terrance Clemons loaded and unloaded cargo at Midwest Terminals, the stevedoring company that leases and operates the Toledo-Lucas County…
-
It's a mighty tall order: maintaining navigation channels through the Great Lakes all winter long.That mission is fulfilled by a mighty ship: the USCGC…
-
The U.S. Coast Guard is denying a request to allow barge traffic from entering the deep water port in Muskegon. It says it’s not safe enough and there are…
-
In Michigan, at least one in five jobs is tied to water. That’s according to a new report released today.Transportation, ports, and shipping contribute…
-
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) - Another cargo shipping season is underway on the upper Great Lakes.The navigational lock complex at Sault Ste. Marie was to…
-
I thought I knew a lot about the Great Lakes, until I met Chris Gillcrist. He’s the kind of guy you want on your Trivial Pursuit team.This is the kind of…
-
It's no surprise that shipping conditions on the Great Lakes are miserable, even though spring has officially sprung and the shipping season officially…
-
The Detroit Tigers weren't the only ones to hold an Opening Day.The Great Lakes shipping season officially opened March 25.And, unlike Opening Day at…
-
It might seem a little counterintuitive, but right now, a bunch of scientists are thinking about how high the water at Great Lakes beaches will be this…
-
The Michigan Agri-Business Association wants to open the Port of Muskegon to river barge traffic.The large, flat-bottomed boats already carry huge…