-
Researchers are setting out again in search of the remains of Northwest Airlines Flight 2501 that disappeared over Lake Michigan nearly 70 years ago.The…
-
Nobody ever thought they would find it: the P-39 fighter plane that Tuskegee Airman Frank Herman Moody, originally of Oklahoma, was flying over Lake Huron…
-
Standing on the shores of the Great Lakes on a sunny late-summer day, it’s virtually impossible to think of those sparkling waves as a death trap.But…
-
Most people have heard of a bird or wildlife sanctuary, but fewer are familiar with sanctuaries for shipwrecks.The Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary…
-
Anyone with even passing knowledge of the Great Lakes knows that there are secrets beneath those waves: ships that have foundered.Many have been found,…
-
The U.S. Coast Guard is moving ahead – very, very carefully, it says – with plans to recover hundreds of thousands of gallons of fuel from a sunken barge…
-
The Coast Guard has been responding to a leaky shipwreck on the bottom of western Lake Erie.The shipwreck is believed to be the Argo. It’s a tank barge…
-
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard says divers in Lake Erie have found and plugged a pinhole-sized leak on a sunken barge near where an oil-based…
-
The Coast Guard says it has not found any active oil leaks from a 78-year-old shipwreck at the bottom of Lake Erie. The wreck site is 12 miles northeast…
-
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - A dive team is searching for the source of what appears to be an oil-based substance leaking from a barge that sank in Lake Erie…