When Jennifer Dowker went diving in the Cheboygan River on June 18, she wasn't expecting to find a piece of history.Dowker owns and operates Nautical…
Today, we’re taking you way back to the summer of 1679. It was on this Friday, 339 years ago, that the French ship Le Griffon appeared on the Detroit…
The National Museum of the Great Lakes is hoping there’s a serpent at the bottom of Lake Erie.The serpent in question isn’t a new type of invasive…
She sank in Lake Michigan during a squall in 1873. Now Michigan shipwreck hunters say they've discovered the final resting place of the Lizzie Throop, and…
More than three centuries of thriving marine commerce and those notorious storms in the Great Lakes have given Michigan a wealth of historic shipwrecks.…
Standing on the shores of the Great Lakes on a sunny late-summer day, it’s virtually impossible to think of those sparkling waves as a death trap.But…
Most people have heard of a bird or wildlife sanctuary, but fewer are familiar with sanctuaries for shipwrecks.The Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary…
It was near midnight in early May of 1884 when the J.S. Seaverns went down off the north shore of Lake Superior. The ship had run against some rocks on…
As the country fell into the Great Depression, the SS Senator sunk to the bottom of Lake Michigan.Late last year, researchers used a remote-controlled…
The Coast Guard has been responding to a leaky shipwreck on the bottom of western Lake Erie.The shipwreck is believed to be the Argo. It’s a tank barge…