-
“If you want to talk about the shopping mall, there are two things you have to talk about: the car and Detroit."That’s NPR business reporter Sonari…
-
When it's time to buy something, what's your pattern? Do you head to the big chain store thinking you might save a little bit? Or do you try to take your…
-
The following is a summary of a previously recorded interview. To hear the complete segment, click the audio above. Thirty years ago Hudson’s closed its…
-
Philanthropic organizations want to capitalize on the spending campaigns of "Black Friday" and "Cyber Monday" - and also flip the idea of consumerism on…
-
Retail stores are literally popping up around Detroit this weekend.You use to have to drive about 30 minutes outside of Detroit if you wanted to shop at…
-
Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue and other luxury retailers were hit hard during the recession but made money in the first quarter of 2011. Contrast that with the chains owned by Gap Inc, which were down by 10 percent.
-
Michigan-based retail giant Meijer says it will now ship any of the items from its stores to any place in the world. Before now, customers could only get…
-
Legislation to repeal the Michigan law that requires every item on store shelves to carry a price tag has been introduced in the state House.Governor Rick…
-
Price tags? We don't need no stinkin' price tags.In his State of the State address last night, Governor Rick Snyder said the legislature should get rid of…
-
Michigan retailers were optimistic that this would be a better holiday shopping season than they’ve had the last few years.And so far, those expectations…