short sale

Fewer and fewer Michigan homeowners are seriously underwater on their mortgages. Realty Trac reports 10% of Michigan homeowners owe at least 25% more on…
Michigan’s home foreclosure crisis of a few years ago can still be felt by the state’s real estate industry.In February, 2011, 35.3% of the homes sold in…
Michigan home sale prices have made a major recovery from the bottom of the recession.But home prices are still far below their peak eight years…
Building permits are up by more than a third this year in Michigan. Home prices are also rising.These should be great days for Michigan’s homebuilding…
Michigan’s home foreclosure rate is no longer among the nation’s worst.Realty Trac reports Michigan ranked 16th in the nation in home foreclosures in…
Michigan’s home builders are optimistic about the year ahead.The recession walloped Michigan’s home building industry. Many builders went out of business.…
Michigan Supreme Court Justice Diane Hathaway has been charged with bank fraud just a few days before quitting the state's highest court. The charge was…
Michigan continues to see homes in the foreclosure process selling at a brisk rate.About 24% of the homes sold in Michigan during the third quarter of the…
A surge in so-called ‘short sales’ is helping reduce the number of Michigan home falling into foreclosure.It’s a trend that may eventually help Michigan’s…
Michigan home prices are still sliding thanks to banks selling foreclosed homes and short-selling others. Realty Trac reports 40 percent of all home sales…