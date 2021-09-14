-
If you wandered past any landmarks or took a stroll through a public park this summer, you may have noticed a lot more foot traffic than usual. But…
Michigan Bookmark is a series that features Michigan authors reviewing Michigan books."Bob Seger's House and Other Stories" is a masterful anthology of…
Michigan Bookmark is a series that features Michigan authors reviewing Michigan books.Seasonal Roads is the title of L.E. Kimball’s impressive new book of…
Whether between mothers and daughters, brothers and sisters, or lovers new and old, human relationships are rarely tidy and neat.This is especially true…
“We all had white bellies and brown arms. We never took off our shirts because we never went to the beach anywhere, despite being residents of the Great…
Craig Bernier’s collection of short stories, Your Life Idyllic, is the winner of the St. Lawrence Book Award.Seven of the nine stories in the book are set…
StoryCorps is celebrating its 10th anniversary of bringing us conversations that move us, make us laugh, make us think...and of course, draw some tears.…
Short stories are in the spotlight in the literary world after Canadian writer Alice Munro recently won the 2013 Nobel Prize in literature. She's widely…
Thanksgiving will be celebrated across the country tomorrow. Many of us will spend the day with friends and family, but it’s not always time spent…
Technology surrounds us. It seems we’re always connected to something…the internet, cell phones and social media. It can be difficult to unplug…