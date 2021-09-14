-
The Michigan primary is fast approaching. Democrats and Republicans will head to the polls on August 7 to decide who they want to represent their party in…
New campaign finance reports suggest this year’s governor’s race may end up being the most expensive in Michigan history.The August primary will select…
Democrats running for Michigan governor held their second and final televised debate Wednesday just weeks before the August 7 primary.Abdul El-Sayed and…
Candidates for Michigan governor in next month’s primary are sharply divided, along party lines, when it comes to legalizing recreational marijuana.In…
Democrats running for governor were busy today walking in parades, handing out candy to children, while talking to their parents about voting in next…
The three top Democratic candidates for Michigan governor debated last night on WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids.Shri Thanedar, Gretchen Whitmer, and Dr. Abdul…
Immigration and infrastructure were a couple of the big themes as Michigan’s Democratic gubernatorial candidates debated one another in Grand Rapids last…
"I believe every Michigan kid has a birthright to a great public education," says Democratic candidate for governor Gretchen Whitmer, unveiling her…
The race to replace Governor Rick Snyder is on.Here on Mackinac Island this week, we learned from a gubernatorial debate: That Democrat Gretchen Whitmer…
The Michigan Board of State Canvassers has unanimously upheld Shri Thanedar's nominating petition signatures in his bid to be the Democratic nominee for…