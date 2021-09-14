-
Governor Rick Snyder will now decide whether to approve major changes to voter initiated laws. Ballot proposals that would increase the state’s minimum…
-
Watering down laws on minimum wage and paid sick leave remain at the top of the Republican agenda as state lawmakers return to work next week for their…
-
The coalition pushing state lawmakers to give all workers paid sick days is growing. Groups backing bills introduced in Lansing last month held press…
-
Taking paid time off work to cope with illness is a luxury nearly half of Michigan workers cannot afford, but it's a policy many favor.A new poll from…