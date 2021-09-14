-
Most Detroit teachers are expected back in the classroom Wednesday, after two straight days of teacher sickouts effectively shuttered the Detroit Public…
-
Almost every Detroit public school was closed today, the second day of a mass teacher sickout over pay and other issues. Some 45,000 students missed…
-
Nearly all Detroit Public Schools are closed again today, as too many teachers called in sick to protest being asked to work without guaranteed pay.It's…
-
For the first time in months, Detroit teachers are planning to hold a mass sickout Monday—and for the first time ever, union leaders are helping lead the…
-
Rick Joseph is the Michigan Teacher of the Year for 2016. Joseph recently wrote a piece for Bridge Magazine that asks, “Who am I to judge Detroit teacher…
-
Bills meant to crack down on teacher “sickout” protests are moving forward in the Michigan Senate.The bills would define the sickouts as illegal teacher…
-
A judge has denied the Detroit Public Schools’ efforts to stop teacher sickouts.The district says those sickouts amount to illegal strikes.But Michigan…
-
The Detroit Public Schools is suing many of its own teachers over repeated sickout protests, and there’s an important court hearing in that fight…
-
No matter how bad you might have thought the state messed up Flint, the reality is worse. Yesterday, a flood of revelations made that shockingly clear.Ten…
-
The Detroit Public Schools has lost an initial bid to stop frustrated teachers from staging repeated sickout protests.Angry about classroom conditions,…