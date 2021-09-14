Singapore Dunes LLC

-
The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality has approved a permit for a new marina near Saugatuck.It's slated to be part of a housing development on…
A controversial development that’s proposed on 300 acres of critical duneland in Saugatuck is likely to get the state permit it needs to get the project…
Many people are asking the state to consider paying millions of dollars for a few hundred acres of land in Saugatuck. The land is sandwiched between…
After years of legal wrangling over development rights, energy giant Aubrey McClendon has put a huge property up for sale in Saugatuck. The 300-acre…
An Oklahoma energy executive is submitting his plans for a new development on 300 acres near Lake Michigan in Saugatuck. Aubrey McClendon owns the…
A federal judge has signed off on a long-standing legal dispute between Saugatuck Township and Oklahoma energy executive Aubrey McClendon. The case…
A federal judge will consider another proposed settlement in a legal case between Saugatuck Township and a private developer. The township approved the…
Lawyers for Saugatuck Township have reached an agreement to resolve an expensive legal case with a private developer. The case is between the township and…
Some people in Saugatuck Township are pushing township officials to review its zoning laws to resolve an expensive legal case with a private…
Officials in Saugatuck tonight will discuss their options in a federal case between the township and a private developer who wants to build on 300 acres…