West Michigan is getting $1.2 million dollars to improve household recycling rates in the region.State leaders say it’s part of a goal to double…
Michigan residents are sending more trash to the state’s landfills than they have since before the Great Recession.Last year Michigan homes and businesses…
China is not taking as much U.S. recycled material as it has in the past. The Chinese economy is slowing down and it doesn’t need to import as much paper…
The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality is offering communities grants to help start recycling programs. The total amount approved for the grants…
From Ann Arbor to Grand Rapids, communities all across Michigan are paying more to recycle their trash. That’s thanks to a change in China’s stance on…
Gov. Rick Snyder was in Dundee today talking about expanding recycling, which got us thinking: do you know what you can and can’t recycle in Michigan?We…
Recycling programs in Michigan have run into some problems.Some, like the University of Michigan's program, cut back on what they take. And businesses are…
I was surprised to find out recently that you can’t recycle household batteries in Ann Arbor anymore. I used to collect them in a little steel can, but…
Recycling is up 80-percent since the City of Grand Rapids instituted a new single-stream recycling program. With single-stream people can put all kinds of…
The city of Lansing is expanding a pilot recycling program. The ‘single stream’ recycling program means businesses and individuals don’t have to separate…