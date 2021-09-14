skilled jobs

-
Michigan contractors expect to hire more workers in 2019.A survey by the Associated General Contractors of America finds three quarters of Michigan…
-
A group pushing to repeal Michigan's law that requires higher "prevailing" wages on state-financed construction projects wants the state to certify its…
-
Business and educational leaders agree that more needs to be done to encourage Michigan high school students to consider pursuing careers in skilled…
-
Pinckney Community Schools says it recently became the first school district in the nation to start a cybersecurity program.Jim Darga is the director of…
-
Business leaders of all kinds have talked about needing more skilled workers in their ranks. But they’re not the only ones. Law enforcement agencies also…
-
Governor Rick Snyder tells a business conference on Mackinac Island that training and getting people interested in skilled trades is his top economic…
-
A new report says Michigan needs to spend more money on adult education if it wants to meet the need for skilled workers.As Michigan’s economy grows,…