The state of Michigan is accepting applications for a new tuition-free assistance program. “Michigan Reconnect” will help residents earn an associate's…
Groups involved with promoting skilled trades and support for military veterans are hopeful Congress will act soon on legislation to bring the two…
Governor Gretchen Whitmer says Michigan has encouraged students to seek four-year college degrees at the expense of encouraging careers in skilled…
Michigan’s Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II kicked off a media campaign to convince more Michiganders to obtain college degrees or professional…
Women make up just around nine percent of the workers in the skilled trades, according to 2016 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.So, if you’re a…
Michigan contractors expect to hire more workers in 2019.A survey by the Associated General Contractors of America finds three quarters of Michigan…
A coalition of education, business and other groups is calling for more investment in college and career training in Michigan.Tuesday, the Michigan Higher…
Taking that first step down a career path can be daunting. It's like stepping into a world completely unknown. On the flip side, if you’ve been walking…
There are about 80,000 skilled trade jobs that remain unfilled in Michigan. A new report from Grand Valley State University says this could spell trouble…
Michigan will put $100 million toward skilled trades training and career exploration. Governor Rick Snyder signed legislation into law Tuesday.State…