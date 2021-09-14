-
Residents and city officials in Grand Rapids came together Wednesday to celebrate Juneteenth.Dickinson Buffer Park in Grand Rapids was full of kids…
Juneteenth is an annual holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. For many years, Detroit Congressman John Conyers used the occasion…
Lynching is one of this country's darkest legacies. It claimed the lives of thousands of black Americans, particularly in the South. But the South wasn't…
In the 1840s, a black family fleeing slavery found refuge in Marshall, Michigan. Only a few years later, after settling into their new home, relatives of…
Researchers at Michigan State University are gathering every scrap of information they can to develop a huge database on the African slave trade…
Detroit Free Press columnist Rochelle Riley joined Stateside today and read from her new book The Burden: African Americans and the Enduring Impact of…
Michigan State University wants people to have a more comprehensive understanding on the trans-Atlantic slave trade.It will use nearly $1.5 million to…