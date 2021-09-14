-
Officials in Michigan are encouraging entertainment venues to take advantage of a special federal relief program to help them through the pandemic.The…
The Small Business Administration (SBA) is targeting businesses owned by women, veterans, people of color and businesses in some rural communities with…
Congress is working on another coronavirus aid package that’s already passed the Senate and reportedly includes more than $350 billion dollars for…
The federal government has again rejected Michigan’s request for federal assistance to Upper Peninsula residents hit hard by flooding in June.More than…
Michiganders hard hit by heavy flooding in February are getting some help.Gov. Snyder declared a state of disaster for 17 counties and two cities after…
The federal Small Business Administration is expanding its effort to help Flint recover from its drinking water crisis.Maria Contreras-Sweet is the SBA…