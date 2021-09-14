-
DTE Energy is disconnecting customers who refuse to have their old analog electric meters replaced with smart meters. The smart meters use a radio…
-
Most of us don't think about how much electricity costs at different times of the day. But the state's two largest utilities are planning to change…
-
Consumers Energy expects to have 1.8 million new meters installed across Michigan's Lower Peninsula by the end of the year.The Jackson-based utility says…
-
UPDATED 5/11/15DETROIT (AP) - The Michigan appeals court has rejected challenges from people who don't want a new digital meter from DTE Energy.The court…
-
A lawsuit over Smart Meters is creating a David and Goliath Situation with two Oakland County homeowners. Smart Meters are relatively new technologies…
-
The state's biggest electricity provider says customers who don't want a smart meter will have to pay extra for the privilege.Smart meters use radio…