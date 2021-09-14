smartphones

-
Today on Stateside, while the United States Census of 2020 is still being counted, Michigan responses are higher than the national average. But some…
-
The Next IdeaApproximately 70% of all Americans have a smartphone: 24/7 internet access, touch screen apps, and a video camera. A quick glance at any news…
-
A new device developed by researchers from Michigan State University may soon be available for development of wearable devices that harvest energy from…
-
Millennials are the largest generation in America, making up an entire third of the population.They’re also the least likely to vote.A report from Tufts…
-
It’s pretty common knowledge that texting while driving is dangerous. But for some reason, many of us still do it. A study released from AT&T tries to…
-
Amos Ziegler has developed a smartphone app that could make it a lot tougher for invasive plants and critters to sneak into our state and get a foothold…
-
They're defying the smartphone tidal wave with flip phones firmly gripped in their hands.They are the people who are do not feel the need to stay on…
-
A technology company that allows people to turn their personal cars into taxi cabs is launching in four Michigan cities. But state officials say drivers…
-
The app-based, taxi-like services UberX and Lyft are in talks with the city of Ann Arbor - after the city sent the companies a "cease and desist" letter.…
-
Michigan police officers and defense attorneys don’t expect much to change in the state after a landmark ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court in a privacy…