700,000 Michigan households will continue to receive additional federal food assistance payments this month. The payments will show up in Bridge card…
Michigan is among the states expected to be hardest hit by changes announced on Wednesday in the federal food stamp program.The Trump administration is…
Low-income Americans who use government safety net programs could be affected by a number of proposed rules and actions in areas such as housing, food aid, overtime and immigration.
Filling out applications for government assistance programs, like Medicaid or food stamps, can be a lengthy and confusing process. In Michigan, it used to…
The Trump administration has proposed changing food stamp rules to require able-bodied adults without children to work 20 hours or more a week or lose benefits.
Preparations are underway for what could be a long gap between monthly benefits for some SNAP recipients.Bob Wheaton is with the Michigan Department of…
Congress is scheduled to return to work a week after the midterm elections. There’s one item many Michigan charities hope they take up first.The federal…
Think for a moment of a teenager's appetite. Immediately, jokes about a bottomless pit come to mind.That appetite has a purpose — it’s fueled by the burst…
Yesterday, the United States Senate passed the farm bill, which establishes agricultural and food policy for the next five years. One key component within…
The city of Detroit is offering $1 million in grants to help lift residents out of poverty and into jobs. The initiative is a partnership between the city…