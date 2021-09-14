snap fraud

-
The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote today on the long-delayed federal farm bill.U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan was a key player…
-
U.S. Sen.Debbie Stabenow of Michigan expects Congress will take up the farm bill this week.Stabenow chairs the Senate Agriculture Committee. She’s been…
-
Hundreds of thousands of Michiganders who rely on government programs to put food on their table will be getting less money to buy groceries starting…
-
A federal government shutdown could have a big effect in Michigan, especially for many of the state’s most vulnerable.Many programs run by Michigan’s…
-
Federal authorities are charging nine people with food stamp fraud in Detroit.Federal and state law enforcement agencies swooped down onto more than a…