Salt-speckled sidewalks, driveways and highways are synonymous with winter in the Great Lakes region. But while road salt is highly effective at deicing…
As a Michigander, it’s likely that you’ve heard of and experienced lake effect snow. For those hailing from the West side or Northern parts of the state,…
Forecasters say an estimated 300 cold-weather records are expected to be tied or broken through Wednesday. The "arctic outbreak" is being blamed for four deaths so far.
The National Weather Service says snow is expected throughout Michigan this weekend. Cue the exasperated sighs of Michiganders everywhere.The bulk of the…
The snowflakes fell one by one at first, but then their numbers increased, two by two, 10 by 10, then more than I could possibly count.If I let go of the…
The rumbles and scrapes of passing snowplows are familiar winter sounds for Michiganders, but what's it like to be inside one?
If you’ve been watching the Winter Olympics in South Korea, there’s a pretty good chance you’ve seen the product of a Michigan company.The snow on the ski…
Thanks to continuing cold temperatures and snowfall, Michigan is not yet done with skiing for the season.Three mountains will be open this weekend: Mount…
Save for this last week, Michigan has not seen very much snow this season. And while many Michiganders have enjoyed a somewhat milder winter, it's been…
Artificial snowmaking is a complicated process, but it's one that's important to ski resorts this year as Michigan's weather stays balmy.While it's…