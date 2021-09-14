-
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Friday that says Michigan schools don't have to make up as many as four snow days that occurred during a deep…
-
Michigan students are a signature away from getting four snow days forgiven after a brutal winter left some schools closed for weeks. The state Senate…
-
Michigan students may not get any additional snow days forgiven this year.The state Senate unanimously passed a bill on Tuesday that would have forgiven…
-
Tuesday, state lawmakers plan to consider legislation to help school districts that have to make up snow days.Severe weather and bitter cold forced many…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Winter's icy grip on Michigan has some in the Legislature arguing once again that the state should allow schools more days for…
-
State Rep. Phil Potvin is from Cadillac, where there's been a lot of snow this year. But he says there are a lot of school districts that could use some…
-
More than a foot of snow fell on much of Michigan after a major winter storm that lasted around 28 hours. To get a quick sense for how much snow fell and…
-
DETROIT (AP) - A winter storm has unloaded up to a foot of snow as it passed across Michigan's Lower Peninsula, snarling traffic, stranding thousands of…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan is giving school districts more flexibility in making up for snow days this academic year.Districts that had scheduled more…
-
With many Michigan schools racking up snow days, what's the best way to make up lost time? Adding minutes onto the school day? Or adding days at the end…