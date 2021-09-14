snow storm

-
The rumbles and scrapes of passing snowplows are familiar winter sounds for Michiganders, but what's it like to be inside one?
Lake Michigan may have waves measuring up to 25 feet tall today and tonight due to the winter storm that’s currently hitting the state.On Wednesday, the…
Metro Detroit is digging out from under the third biggest snowstorm in recorded history. Officially, 16.7 inches of snow have fallen.Dr. Jeff Masters of…
It was a snowy January in Michigan; the snowiest on record for Flint and Detroit, according the the National Weather Service.“We’ve had our fair share…
The Lansing City Council picked a new president last night.It’s a routine bit of government business that in recent years has been anything but…
Gov. Rick Snyder has declared an energy emergency in the state due to a temporary heating oil and propane shortage.The shortage was caused by a huge spike…
Michigan hospital emergency rooms and urgent care centers are seeing patients who’ve been injured during this cold snap.Dr. Scott Lazzara is an urgent…
This time the forecasters did not cry wolf. We got slammed by snow.Now that the snow has fallen, we’re looking at winds and dangerous cold.What's ahead…
As Michigan descends into an arctic freeze, many cities and towns are struggling to clean up after Sunday’s big snowstorm.“It’s just too dangerous for…
People are digging out from the snowstorm in much of Michigan today. So did this snowstorm break records in Michigan?In Detroit, 10.6 inches fell during…