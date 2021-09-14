-
Planning your next winter excursion in Michigan could get harder this year. Unusually warm temperatures throughout the state, including record highs in…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan boaters and snowmobilers would be held to the same drunken driving standards as drivers under legislation introduced in the…
-
Political winds flame gun and ammo sales in MichiganPresident Obama called on Congress and the American public to support new gun control plans yesterday…
-
Soon, Michigan bicyclists might be able to pedal across the state on a new trail spanning both peninsulas.Governor Snyder proposed the idea for the…
-
In 2010, a man successfully sued the U.S. Forest Service saying the agency did not incorporate enough land for quiet recreation in the Huron-Manistee…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The state is increasing snowmobile permit fees for the 2011 season. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday that…
-
The U.S. Forest Service has to consider making 70,000 acres off limits to firearm hunting and snowmobiling in the Huron-Manistee National Forest. That’s…