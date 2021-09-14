-
Today on Stateside, Governor Gretchen Whitmer says that Benton Harbor Area Schools have until June 14 to submit a plan to keep their high school open. If…
-
This Saturday, thousands of fans will pack Michigan Stadium for a rousing game of football. And it doesn't involve any Wolverines.The game will pit two…
-
Spring in Michigan doesn’t just mean baseball. It also means soccer – or, for purists – “football.”This weekend, Detroit City FC kicks off its season with…
-
A plan to build a multi-million dollar soccer stadium in downtown Detroit appears dead.Billionaire businessmen Tom Gores and Dan Gilbert have struck a…
-
Dan Gilbert and Tom Gores want to build a soccer stadium in downtown Detroit and then become owners of a Major League Soccer (MLS) Team. Gilbert is…
-
Soccer’s popularity in the U.S. has grown remarkably over the last decade. But why has a sport that was once reviled by many Americans grown so…
-
The Michigan Chill will begin their inaugural season in the Women’s Premier Soccer League this summer. The team draws players from around the world and…
-
Eighty years ago, Franklin Delano Roosevelt paid a visit to the city of Hamtramck, an enclave within the city of Detroit. There, the 32nd president cut…
-
A combination of soccer and golf, the new sport of footgolf is gaining popularity across the nation.According to the American FootGolf League, there are…
-
?This year, we’ve heard more about soccer than ever in the U.S. More than 26 million people in the U.S. watched the World Cup in Brazil. And we are just…