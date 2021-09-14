social services

-
The Next Idea Take funding from the Affordable Care Act, add a $70 million state innovation model grant to the state Department of Health and Human…
-
Well, here’s some news you’ve been waiting for.Two bills may soon be on the governor’s desk requiring suspicion-based drug testing for welfare recipients.…
-
A community agency that serves thousands of low-income residents in Kalamazoo is in danger of closing.The Douglass Community Association formed almost a…
-
This week, Michigan Radio's State of Opportunity reporter Dustin Dwyer explores a pilot project in Michigan that helped kids and reduced state…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Residents involved in roughly 12,500 welfare cases in Michigan could lose benefits under a stricter, four-year lifetime limit that…