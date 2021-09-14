-
Under coach Carol Hutchins, the Michigan softball team has won 19 Big Ten titles, and nine in a row -- more than the rest of the Big Ten combined. She has…
-
Michigan lost to the defending champion Florida Gators in the final and decisive game of the Women's College World Series last night by a score of 4-1.…
-
The University of Michigan’s women’s Softball team will go for a national championship tonight starting at 8 p.m. in Oklahoma City.They’re up against the…
-
What comes to mind when you think about women playing baseball?You might think of Tom Hanks yelling “There’s no crying in baseball!” in the 1992 film "A…
-
According to new data, prisoners in Michigan serve longer sentences than in any other state. That's on top of the fact that Michigan has not reviewed its…
-
The University of Michigan softball team won the Big Ten title this year – for the fifth year in a row, and 15th time overall. It went to the NCAA…
-
http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/michigan/local-michigan-970827.mp3I went to Ann Arbor Huron High School, considered by all objective…