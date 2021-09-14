-
Residents in Eaton County are divided over a proposal to build an 850-acre solar array.The project could mean a lot of money for landowners willing to…
Consumers Energy plans to dramatically increase its use of solar energy by the year 2040.It's a big part of the utility's first long-term energy plan,…
Until recently, if a home solar array produced more electricity than the house used, it would go through the meter onto the grid. Residents with solar…
Mott Community College will use a $20,000 grant from Cypress Creek Renewables to help develop a solar energy training program.The grant will support…
Arbor Arbor residents with deep front yards may soon be permitted to put solar arrays in them. The city's planning manager, Brett Lenart, says some people…