solar energy

-
Today on Stateside, Michigan schools get access to piles of money for COVID relief. Also, mapping a path for the state’s transition to clean energy. And a…
-
Updated 2:07 p.m. 02/04/2021The Natural Resources Defense Council says the Midwest energy grid operator known as MISO hasn't planned enough interstate…
-
The COVID Relief Package passed by Congress includes an extension in a tax credit for solar power. That credit was supposed to be reduced at the first of…
-
An industry group says some solar panel installers are thinking about leaving Michigan. That’s because they believe sales will drop dramatically because…
-
Consumers Energy is hoping to slash what it pays rooftop solar customers for the electricity they produce.The utility wants to compensate those customers…
-
Utility companies are required to file long-term plans with the state government. DTE Energy filed a plan in 2018 and the Michigan Public Service…
-
A proposed large solar farm is moving ahead for approval. The 24 megawatt solar installation could power the equivalent of five thousand households. “When…
-
Residents in Eaton County are divided over a proposal to build an 850-acre solar array.The project could mean a lot of money for landowners willing to…
-
Bills to regulate how cities and townships deal with rooftop solar panels have landed on Governor Whitmer's desk.The bills would resolve an ambiguity in…
-
DTE Energy’s proposed rate hike will hit low-income customers the hardest and benefit them the least, according to groups who protested outside a DTE…