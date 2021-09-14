-
A proposed large solar farm is moving ahead for approval. The 24 megawatt solar installation could power the equivalent of five thousand households. “When…
Until recently, if a home solar array produced more electricity than the house used, it would go through the meter onto the grid. Residents with solar…
Early in February, Eastern Michigan University canceled classes due to a sloppy snowstorm. But it didn’t cancel a big event it had planned for a long time…
Construction has started on a solar power project at Michigan State University.The East Lansing school says carports with solar arrays are being built at…
Energy costs can be a huge burden on low-income communities.That’s especially true in Highland Park. The tiny enclave within Detroit was literally left in…
Construction got started Friday on one of the largest urban solar farms in the country to date.DTE Energy is behind the project, which will convert 10…
The Mayan population in Guatemala is one of the largest indigenous population in the Americas. Yet many of the Mayan families don’t even have basic…
DTE Energy is taking its biggest plunge into solar power yet, with a Lapeer County project announced Monday.According to DTE, that project will be the…
More and more people are putting up solar panels in Michigan. It's getting a lot more affordable to do it. And there's a payback when you get your monthly…
Indiana Michigan Power, an operating unit of American Electric Power, recently started building its first solar power facility in Indiana.I&M will also be…