State wildlife agencies in several states, including Ohio and Indiana, are issuing alerts about a mysterious illness that’s killing an alarming number of…
Amidst concern about animal species on the verge of extinction, we wanted to look at some success stories: species that were highly endangered, but whose…
Malaria is incredibly common across the world in mammals, birds, and reptiles. So it's not surprising that birds in Michigan, just like birds elsewhere,…
State and federal wildlife agencies say the Kirtland's Warbler can safely be removed from the endangered species list. The yellow breasted songbird breeds…
The Kirtland’s warbler is starting its migration from Michigan to the Caribbean.By the time the song birds return to their Michigan breeding grounds next…
Michigan wildlife is struggling this winter, just like the state’s human population.State wildlife officials say the next few weeks will be critical for…