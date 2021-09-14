-
It’s been a momentous couple of years for Jason Singer, who goes by the stage name Michigander. His debut single, Nineties, released in 2016, has been…
-
It’s might not be a musical genre you’re familiar with, but "psychedelic country rock" is how front man and founder John Holkeboer likes to describe John…
-
Take fiddle and banjo tunes of the United States and mix them with the music and dance tunes of Sweden, and there you have Premo & Gustavsson.Our Songs…
-
Enter the Kingdom is the 5th LP from Michigan's own Frontier Ruckus.Rolling Stone calls it "a serious and thought-provoking record."As part of our Songs…
-
Independent musicians in Michigan are up against a fast changing music landscape.Despite the challenges that come with producing, recording, releasing and…
-
As part of Michigan Radio’s Songs from Studio East series we are exploring music that combines both contemporary and traditional music from around the…
-
As part of our Songs from Studio East series we're exploring music that combines both contemporary and traditional music from around the globe.Today we…
-
As part of Michigan Radio’s Songs from Studio East series, this year we are exploring music that combines both contemporary and traditional music from…
-
The Ann Arbor-based fusion band Sumkali brands themselves as “Indian music made in America.” Everyone in the band calls Michigan home, but according to…
-
As part of Michigan Radio’s Songs from Studio East series, this year we are exploring music that combines both contemporary and traditional music from…