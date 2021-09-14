-
A shipping lock that enables cargo vessels to move between Lake Huron and Lake Superior has closed temporarily for repairs.Beverly McCready of the U.S.…
Michigan's U.S. Senators want an update from the Army Corps of Engineers on whether it plans to divert money away from Great Lakes projects, including the…
Governor Rick Snyder has signed an agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that will commit up to $52 million of state money for upgrades to the…
The U.S. Senate passed authorization for an upgrade to the Soo Locks as part of a water resources bill Thursday. The bill was passed by the House last…
The state of Michigan could pay $50 million to help upgrade the Soo Locks – that’s if the federal government takes the lead.Gov. Rick Snyder, Lt. Gov.…
Governor Rick Snyder is happy to see President Trump giving attention to the Soo Locks.“I’ve been arguing for this for some time and it’s great to see the…
Michigan members of Congress hope that President Trump’s promise to upgrade the Soo Locks will get the long-stalled project moving.Trump made the…
Four years ago, I went to see Mark Schauer, then the Democratic nominee for governor. He had rightly criticized the Republicans for letting the roads fall…
When we think of Michigan’s contribution to the war effort during the Second World War, most think of the Arsenal of Democracy, of Rosie the Riveters…
The U.S. Coast Guard says a Great Lakes freighter has run aground in the St. Mary's River, which runs between the U.S. and Canada along Michigan's eastern…