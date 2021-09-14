-
Prosecuting attorneys and law enforcement should have more clarity about how to enforce Michigan’s Sexual Offender Registration Act (SORA) after an…
-
The state of Michigan will no longer be able to enforce key parts of its Sex Offender Registry Act, unless state legislators write a new law by this…
-
Lawyers will make their case in front of a federal judge on Wednesday over what to do about the state’s sex offender registry.The Sixth Circuit Court of…
-
A federal judge’s ruling is opening the doors of Michigan’s homeless shelters to registered sex offenders. Two years ago, a 51 year old homeless man was…