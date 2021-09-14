-
State and local health officials are investigating multiple cases of a gastrointestinal illness in southwest Michigan. caused by a microscopic parasite in…
-
Ever since the arrival of Europeans to Michigan, farming has been a key economic component for our state. However, without the life’s work of a…
-
Decades after they were laid to rest, a marker has been placed at a mass grave in South Haven for the victims of a plane crash. The grave was only…
-
Aaron Mueller of the Kalamazoo Gazette reports on a settlement reached between the family of a 2009 drowning victim, and the "Michigan Municipal Risk…
-
The show will go on tonight in South Haven.It looked for a while this morning that the start of the 15th annual Waterfront Film Festival might be delayed.…
-
Michigan Radio has been following the problems at the Palisades Nuclear Power Plant for the last several years.Our West Michigan reporter, Lindsey Smith,…
-
A critical two week federal inspection of the Palisades nuclear power plant begins Monday.Nuclear Regulatory Commission inspectors want to determine if…
-
The owners of the Palisades nuclear power plant promised last night to improve their “culture of safety." But dozens of people at the public meeting…
-
The safety of west Michigan’s Palisades nuclear power plant will be the topic of a public meeting tonight in South Haven.Palisades has one of the worst…
-
The Palisades Nuclear Power Plant near South Haven is shut down again. This is the second time this summer Entergy Corporation has had to shut down the…